Driver hurt in crash after shots fired on Dan Ryan

One person was injured in a crash after a vehicle was hit by gunfire Sunday on the Dan Ryan Expressway on the South Side.

The vehicle was shot about 5:30 a.m. in the southbound local lanes of I-94 near 31st Street, according to Illinois State Police. It was involved in a crash a short time later.

The male driver, whose age wasn’t immediately known, was taken to Mercy Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, state police said. He was the only person in the vehicle, and he wasn’t wounded by the gunfire.

The incident remains under investigation, according to state police.