Driver strikes another vehicle, crashes into Jefferson Park home

Two drivers were injured after crashing into each other and striking a residence Monday morning in the Jefferson Park neighborhood.

A Lincoln SUV was traveling southbound around 4:43 a.m. when it struck a Ford SUV before crashing into a residence in the 5000 block of North Cicero Avenue, police said.

The driver of the Lincoln, whose age was unknown, was taken to St. Francis Hospital. The driver of the Ford, whose age was also unknown, was transported to Lutheran General Hospital.

Police did not reveal the extent of their injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

The building inspector was called to the scene to investigate the damage to the home.

Citations are pending.