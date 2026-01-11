Cook County police seize 18 dogs, guns, crossbow, in suburban drug bust

The Brief A drug deal investigation led to the seizure of several weapons, dogs, and cocaine in a suburban home. Two men were arrested in connection with the investigation for illegal drug and gun possession. The 18 dogs found were turned over to the care of Cook County Animal Control.



A drug bust in suburban Cook County last week led to the arrest of two men and the seizure of several dogs, guns, other types of weapons, cocaine, and cash.

What we know:

The Cook County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation into a drug sale led to a search warrant and the discovery of the items in the 1400 block of Deer Creek Lane in Ford Heights last Wednesday.

Investigators found six guns, including a ghost gun, two bows, a crossbow, arrows, three knives, a machete, 32.5 grams of crack cocaine, three lorazepam pills, 18 dogs and more than $6,700 in cash during the search of the property.

Jason Thomas, 49, and Jermaine Thomas, 49, were taken into custody, the sheriff’s office said.

Police alleged that neither man had a FOID card or concealed carry license.

They were both charged with manufacturing/delivery of cocaine, cocaine possession, and possession of a weapon by a felon.

The sheriff's office released images of the items they seized, including dogs, some of whom were in small cages:

They were also both held in Cook County Jail after an initial court appearance.

The dogs were turned over to the Cook County Animal Control.