Drug suspects flew 100 kilos of cocaine to Chicago area on private plane, feds say

Three people are under arrest – and federal agents have a nice new plane – after the feds found 100 kilos of cocaine in two of Chicago's fanciest neighborhoods.

Last Wednesday, federal agents found 80 kilos of cocaine in a vehicle in River North, plus another 20 kilos of coke in a hotel room in the Gold Coast. The drugs had allegedly arrived on a private plane that went from Toluca, Mexico to Houston to the Gary-Chicago International Airport.

The three men who were arrested are Sebastian Vazquez-Gamez, 30, of Mexico; Rodrigo Alexis Jimenez-Perez, 25, of Columbus, Indiana; and Sergio Ivan Blas, 39, of Indianapolis.

Agents said the plane is a Bombardier Challenger 600.

The suspects are set to be in court on Tuesday and Wednesday.

