DUI driver hits trooper’s car on I-290 at Harlem: state police

A drunken driver allegedly crashed into the rear of a state trooper’s car early Monday while the trooper investigated a car fire on the Eisenhower Expressway.

The trooper and the victim of the car fire were both inside the trooper’s car, stopped in the middle lane, when John Salvador of Westchester allegedly crashed into them, Illinois State Police said in a statement.

All three were taken to hospitals with injuries that were not life-threatening, state police said.

The crash happened about 12:05 a.m. in the westbound lanes at Harlem Avenue.

Salvador, 69, was charged with aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol, state police said. He was also cited for violating Scott’s Law, no valid driver’s license, operating an uninsured vehicle, failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash, following too closely and not wearing a seatbelt.

State police said the investigation is ongoing.

Court information for Salvador wasn’t immediately available.