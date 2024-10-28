Chicago man charged with DUI, reckless homicide in Little Village crash

article

The Brief Angel Rodriguez, 35, was charged with reckless homicide and aggravated DUI after a crash in Little Village that killed his 26-year-old passenger early Sunday morning.

Police said Rodriguez was allegedly driving drunk at the time of the accident.

A man was charged with driving under the influence during a crash that killed his passenger Sunday morning in the Little Village neighborhood.

Angel Rodriguez, 35, was allegedly driving drunk when he crashed his vehicle around 2 a.m. in the 4500 block of West 26th Street, according to police.

His 26-year-old passenger died in the crash. The Cook County medical examiner's office identified him as Alvaro Gomez-Mendez.

Rodriguez was arrested over an hour later in the same block where the crash happened.

He was charged with one count of reckless homicide and one count of aggravated DUI causing death, both felonies. Rodriguez was also charged with misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under the influence of alcohol with a BAC over 0.08. He was also issued a citation for failure to reduce speed.

Rodriguez has a detention hearing scheduled for Monday.