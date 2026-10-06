Former Chicago-area officers charged over alleged misuse of Flock cameras

The Brief A former Itasca officer and former West Chicago officer face charges tied to alleged unauthorized license plate searches. Marisa Ciccola faces 21 counts; Gerardo Solis faces two counts. Both defendants turned themselves in Monday and were released ahead of their next court appearances.



Two former suburban Chicago police officers are facing charges after using law enforcement databases and Flock cameras to conduct unauthorized searches of Illinois license plates, prosecutors said.

Former officers charged in Flock case

A DuPage County grand jury returned indictments Sept. 29 against former Itasca police officer Marisa Ciccola, 30, and former West Chicago police officer Gerardo Solis, 39.

Ciccola faces 13 counts of official misconduct, a Class 3 felony, and eight counts of computer tampering, a Class B misdemeanor.

Featured article

According to the indictment, Ciccola conducted multiple unauthorized searches between June 2025 and May 2026 while working in her official capacity with the Itasca Police Department. The searches allegedly involved the Law Enforcement Agencies Data System, known as LEADS, and the Flock automated license plate recognition system.

Solis faces one count of official misconduct and one count of computer tampering. Prosecutors allege he conducted an unauthorized search of an Illinois license plate using Flock between Dec. 18, 2024, and Jan. 15, 2025.

Featured article

A judge issued arrest warrants for both defendants after the indictments were returned. Ciccola and Solis turned themselves in Monday and were later released.

What they're saying:

"It is extremely troubling when someone entrusted with upholding the law is accused of breaking it," DuPage County State’s Attorney Bob Berlin said in a statement.

"I would like to stress however, that the charges against these two defendants are not indicative of the honest, hardworking, professional men and women of the Itasca and West Chicago Police Departments. In fact, authorities with the Itasca and West Chicago Police Departments have been extremely helpful and cooperative throughout the investigations and for that, I commend them.

"Automated license plate readers are a crucial component of law enforcement and use of this technology has resulted in numerous arrests and undoubtedly made our communities much safer. Misuse of this technology, however, must carry consequences and anyone who breaches the public trust in such a manner will be held accountable."

Itasca Police Chief Robert O’Connor said the department remains committed to professionalism, integrity and accountability.

West Chicago Police Chief Colin Fleury said the city acted promptly after concerns were identified and fully cooperated with the state’s attorney’s office.

What's next:

Both Ciccola and Solis are due back in court Nov. 16.