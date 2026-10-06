DuPage County reports first West Nile virus death of 2026

The Brief An adult DuPage County resident has died from West Nile virus. Six human cases have been reported in the county this year. Health officials are urging residents to prevent mosquito bites.



DuPage County health officials are reminding residents to take precautions after reporting the county’s first West Nile virus-related death of the year.

DuPage reports West Nile death

The DuPage County Health Department said an adult resident died after becoming infected with West Nile virus.

There have been six human West Nile virus cases reported in DuPage County in 2026. Last year, the county reported 14 cases, including one death.

"We are deeply saddened to share news of the first West Nile virus-related death in DuPage County this year," Adam Forker, executive director of the DuPage County Health Department, said in a statement.

West Nile virus spreads to people through the bites of mosquitoes that have fed on infected birds. Most people have few or no symptoms. About one in five infected people develop symptoms such as fever, headache, body aches, vomiting, diarrhea or a rash.

Adults over 60 and people with certain medical conditions face a higher risk of serious illness.

What you can do:

Health officials recommend the "three Rs":

Reduce mosquitoes by removing standing water and keeping doors and windows screened.

Repel mosquitoes with an EPA-registered insect repellent.

Report areas where water has been sitting for more than a week, as well as dead birds, to the DuPage County Health Department.

Anyone with concerning symptoms should contact a health care provider. Immediate medical attention is recommended for high fever, neck stiffness, muscle weakness, confusion or tremors.