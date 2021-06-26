East Chicago train, car crash: 3 people dead, including 10-year-old girl, 3 others in critical condition

Three people are dead and three others are injured after a car was hit by a train Saturday morning.

The incident occurred in East Chicago just before 1 a.m.

Among those killed were two adults and a 10-year-old girl.

Three males were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The cause of the incident is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.