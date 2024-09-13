Edens Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash, oil spill
CHICAGO - A three-vehicle crash and an oil spill led to a temporary shutdown of the Edens Expressway and a traffic pileup.
The incident happened at 3:10 p.m. Friday on I-94 at Old Orchard.
A commercial motor vehicle spilled diesel on the road, causing a rear-end chain reaction crash, according to Illinois State Police.
Multi-vehicle crash on Edens Expressway.
All northbound lanes were temporarily closed at Old Orchard, and a hazmat team was working to clean up the diesel and oil. As of around 6:40 p.m., police said all lanes reopened.
Two drivers were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the crash is under investigation. More updates will be provided as they become available.