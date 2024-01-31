Edgewater shooting: 3 wounded on Chicago's North Side

Three people were shot Wednesday afternoon on Chicago's North Side.

The incident occurred in the 1200 block of W. Thorndale Avenue, which is located in the city's Edgewater neighborhood.

According to the fire department, two victims were taken to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition. The third was transported to Illinois Masonic in serious condition.

Senn High School is located nearby on Glenwood Avenue.

Nobody was reported in custody. The investigation is ongoing.