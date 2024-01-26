Expand / Collapse search
Loop shooting: 2 CPS students killed in 'senseless act of violence'

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Updated 2:33PM
Loop
FOX 32 Chicago

Chicago police provide update on 2 CPS students fatally shot in Loop

Two teen boys were killed in a shooting in the Loop on Friday.

CHICAGO - Two Chicago Public School students were killed in a shooting as they exited the Innovations High School building in the Loop on Friday.

Around 12:25 p.m., police say a 17-year-old boy and 16-year-old boy were walking out of the building with other students when two cars pulled up and several occupants from inside got out and opened fire.

The two teens were transported to Northwestern Hospital where they succumbed to their injuries, police said.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of these two students," Chicago Police Deputy Chief John Hein said at a press conference this afternoon.

A woman – not a student – who was walking nearby the incident had her jacket grazed in the shooting, according to Hein. No medical treatment was sought.

"At this time we believe it was an isolated incident," Hein said.

Police believe the vehicles involved were a dark-colored sedan and an SUV. The suspects fled southbound on Wabash Avenue.

Nobody is in custody at this time, according to Hein.

Anyone with information is urged to contact CPD detectives.

Innovations High School, a charter school, is located at 17 N. State St.