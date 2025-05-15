Edward Calvert: Missing Illinois man found dead, police say
WAUKEGAN, Ill. - A Waukegan man who had been missing for 10 days was found dead on Wednesday, according to police.
What we know:
Edward Calvert, 61, was reported missing on May 4.
On May 14, around 11:45 a.m., Waukegan police found a body matching his description during a search effort in a wooded area north of Greenwood Avenue and the Amstutz Expressway. The Lake County Coroner’s Office later confirmed Calvert’s identity.
An autopsy was performed on Thursday and results are still pending.
What's next:
The Waukegan Police Department is continuing its investigation.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Waukegan Police Department and Lake County Coroner’s Office.