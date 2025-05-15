Edward Calvert: Missing Illinois man found dead, police say

The Brief Edward Calvert had been missing since May 4 and was found dead May 14. His body was discovered in a wooded area near Greenwood Avenue and the Amstutz Expressway. Authorities say the cause of death is pending further medical and toxicology results.



A Waukegan man who had been missing for 10 days was found dead on Wednesday, according to police.

What we know:

Edward Calvert, 61, was reported missing on May 4.

On May 14, around 11:45 a.m., Waukegan police found a body matching his description during a search effort in a wooded area north of Greenwood Avenue and the Amstutz Expressway. The Lake County Coroner’s Office later confirmed Calvert’s identity.

An autopsy was performed on Thursday and results are still pending.

What's next:

The Waukegan Police Department is continuing its investigation.