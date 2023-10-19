Elburn motorcycle crash: Elgin man critically injured, sheriff says

An Elgin man was seriously injured after crashing his motorcycle while trying to pass another vehicle on the roadway Tuesday night.

Around 10:45 p.m., deputies with the Kane County Sheriff's Office responded to the 4N9600 block of Illinois Route 47 in Elburn for a report of a motorcycle accident with injuries.

According to authorities, the Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling northbound on Rt. 47 at a high-rate of speed when it passed a single vehicle going the same direction. For unknown reasons, the motorcycle lost control and went off the roadway, colliding with a guardrail.

The driver of the motorcycle, later identified as 22-year-old Alexander J. Esparza of Elgin, was transported to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital with critical injuries. He was then flown to Good Samaritan Hospital for further treatment, where he remains in critical.

It is unknown whether drugs and/or alcohol were a factor in the crash, authorities said.

The investigation is ongoing.