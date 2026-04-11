Elderly man found dead on CTA train, Chicago police say
CHICAGO - An elderly man was found dead on a CTA train in Chicago overnight.
What we know:
Officers responded to the train in the 300 block of E. Dearborn St. in Chicago’s Loop around 1 a.m., according to the Chicago Police Department.
The victim was seated inside a traincart and passengers saw he was unresponsive, police said.
Area detectives are investigating the death.
What we don't know:
It’s unclear why the man died.
Officials have not identified him.