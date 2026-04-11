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Elderly man found dead on CTA train, Chicago police say

By Alex Ortiz
Published  April 11, 2026 7:10am CDT
Loop
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - An elderly man was found dead on a CTA train in Chicago overnight.

What we know:

Officers responded to the train in the 300 block of E. Dearborn St. in Chicago’s Loop around 1 a.m., according to the Chicago Police Department.

The victim was seated inside a traincart and passengers saw he was unresponsive, police said.

Area detectives are investigating the death.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear why the man died. 

Officials have not identified him.

The Source

  • The information in this story was provided by the Chicago Police Department.

LoopChicago Transit Authority