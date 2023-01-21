Elderly man shot while sitting in car after gunmen try to rob him on West Side

A 77-year-old man was shot and robbed while sitting in his car on Chicago's West Side early Saturday morning.

Police say the incident happened just after 3 a.m. in the 6100 block of West North Avenue in Galewood.

Three Black men got out of a black Chevy SUV, opened the victim's car door and attempted to steal his personal belongings, according to police.

One of the offenders shot the victim in the abdomen and arm before fleeing.

The victim was transported to Loyola University Medical Center and is listed in fair condition.

There is no one in custody and Area Five detectives are investigating.