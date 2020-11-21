Expand / Collapse search

Elderly victim targeted in Northbrook home invasion robbery

By Fox 32 Digital Team
Published 
Northbrook
NORTHBROOK, Illinois - An elderly woman was targeted in a home invasion robbery in Northbrook on Friday night.

The victim opened her door in the 2500 block of Joshua Lane around 7 p.m. to see two men. They said they need to check her plumbing and pushed her in. One of the men forced her into the basement and the other ransacked the house.

She was not seriously hurt.

The two robbers were described as white males around 6’1” and 220 pounds both wearing hats, black jackets, black pants, and masks. There was no vehicle description.

A similar robbery in Northbrook is also under investigation.

