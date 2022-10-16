Mae Brown case: Elderly woman found murdered in her wheelchair in a senior home in Chicago

Police are investigating after an 87-year-old woman was killed in an apartment building in Chicago's Douglas neighborhood.

Mae Brown was found unresponsive in a wheelchair Saturday afternoon in the Lincoln Perry senior living homes in the 3200 block of South Prairie Avenue after a witness told police they couldn’t get ahold of her, police said. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

An autopsy determined Brown suffered injuries from an assault and her death was ruled a homicide, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.

No arrests have been made and police are investigating the death.