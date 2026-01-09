Electronic Detection K9s aid in child pornography arrest in Antioch: officials

The Brief Lake County Sheriff’s Detectives traced a tip from an email provider about suspected child pornography to a home in the 1000 block of Deertail Court in Antioch. During a Jan. 8 search, Electronic Detection K9s helped locate devices containing dozens of images and videos of children under 13, belonging to 72-year-old David J. Ransdell. Ransdell was charged with five counts of possessing child pornography, remains in custody, and prosecutors are expected to seek his detention while awaiting trial.



Electronic Detection K9s assisted in a child pornography arrest in Antioch, according to Lake County Sheriff's Detectives.

What we know:

Detectives received a tip from an email provider indicting a device in Lake County emailed suspected child pornography. An investigation revealed that the likely source was coming from a home in the 1000 block of Deertail Court in Antioch.

Detectives conducted a search of the property on Jan. 8, with the help of Electronic Detection K9s Grip and Enzo. During the search, detectives said they found electronics with dozens of child pornography images and videos of children under the age of 13, belonging to David J. Ransdell, 72.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ K9s Grip and Enzo (Lake County Sheriff's Office)

Ransdell was charged with five counts of possessing child pornography. Additional charges are possible, according to officials.

What they're saying:

"There is zero tolerance for those who exploit children, whether online or in person," said Sheriff John D. Idleburg. "Our Cyber Crimes Team will continue to be relentless in their efforts to identify predators who hide behind electronics. This investigation demonstrates the strength of our collaboration with the Illinois Attorney General’s Office and the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office in our joint quest to keep our community’s children safe."

What's next:

Ransdell remains in custody. A petition to detain him while he awaits trial is anticipated.