Elgin bar attack: Man charged with stabbing 1 in chest, slashing another's face

A Bartlett man has been charged with stabbing a person in the chest, and slashing another's face at an Elgin bar in January, according to a news release from the Kane County State's Attorney.

On Jan. 31, in the 1000 block of North Liberty Street, Elgin, Jason M. Ostrego, 28, was in a bar when an argument with another patron began, the release states. Both were asked to leave the bar.

Once in the parking lot, the release states Ostrego stabbed one victim in the chest, and slashed the other in the face with a pocket knife. One victim was treated and released from a hospital, while the other remains hospitalized.

Ostrego was charged with armed violence, two counts of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, and two counts of using a deadly weapon, according to the release.

On Wednesday, Ostrego appeared in Kane County bond court where Judge Julia Yetter set Ostrego’s bail at $200,000, with 10 percent – $20,000 – to apply for bond.

Ostrego’s next court appearance is on Feb. 9 at the Kane County Judicial Center.

The case remains under investigation by the Elgin Police Department. Anyone with additional information should call (847) 289-2600.

The charges against Ostrego are not proof of guilt. Ostrego is presumed innocent and is entitled to a fair trial.