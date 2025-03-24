Elgin police search Fox River investigating 1983 cold case of missing woman

The Brief Elgin police are searching the Fox River on Monday investigating a 1983 cold case of a missing woman. Karen Schepers was last seen on April 16, 1983, when she attended a party with co-workers at a bar in Carpentersville. Neither Schepers nor her yellow 1980 Toyota Celica were seen again, police said.



Elgin police were searching the Fox River on Monday as part of an investigation into a 1983 cold case involving a missing woman.

The backstory:

Karen Schepers was last seen around 1 a.m. on April 16, 1983, when she attended a party with co-workers at a bar in Carpentersville.

The 23-year-old was reportedly the last person from her group to leave the business.

Neither Schepers nor her yellow 1980 Toyota Celica were seen again, police said. Her whereabouts remain unknown to this day.

Elgin police are searching the Fox River with the help of the nonprofit organization Chaos Divers. Police said the search is being conducted to "ensure the documentation of the steps taken to find Karen Schepers."

There have not been any new leads in the case.

Dig deeper:

Still, Elgin investigators have been bringing new attention to the case with the release of a multi-episode podcast titled "Somebody Knows Something," in which Detectives Andrew Houghton and Matt Vartanian take a fresh look at the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact ColdCaseTips@elginil.gov or call the tipline at 847-289-COLD.

The Elgin Police Department also has an online portal for its cold case investigations where the public can learn more about individual cases and submit a tip.