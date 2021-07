Elgin utlity workers pitched in to rescue ducklings who fell down a storm drain on Wednesday.

Kevin Smart and another worker used a net to start fishing out the eight ducks.

Their mother was quacking up a storm nearby and was gradually reunited with her ducklings one-by-one.

It took about two hours for the ducklings to be pulled out.

Mother duck and the ducklings took off in a retention pond after that.