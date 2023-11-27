Stolen Snapple leads to armed robbery charges for Cook County duo

A man and a woman from Cook County have been charged in connection with an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven Friday in west suburban Elmhurst.

Ditalion Barnett, 27, allegedly entered the convenience store while wearing a face mask around 8 p.m. located at 572 S. York St., according to prosecutors. Barnett grabbed a Snapple, approached the register, displayed a gun and told the clerk "give me everything," officials said.

The clerk refused to comply and Barnett then told the employee "I'm going to shoot you."

The clerk refused again and Barnett left the store with the stolen Snapple. He then got into a vehicle being driven by 23-year-old Adyria Moore, prosecutors said.

Barnett and Moore were arrested one day later at a Bellwood gas station. They were each charged with one count of armed robbery with a firearm.

Investigation revealed Barnett and Moore allegedly planned the robbery two days prior.

Barnett and Moore were denied pre-trial release and are scheduled to appear in court for their arraignment on Dec. 18.

"In DuPage County, we will not stand for the type of violent gun crime alleged in this case," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement. "This type of criminal behavior has no place in society and will be met with the full force of the law. We are all thankful that the clerk, who was just trying to make an honest living, was not physically harmed. "