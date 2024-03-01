Investigation underway after multi-vehicle crash in Elmhurst leaves 20-year-old man dead, another injured

A man is dead after a multi-vehicle crash in Elmhurst Thursday night.

At about 7:02 p.m., the Elmhurst Police and Fire Departments responded to 911 calls of a serious traffic crash on St. Charles Road between Argyle and Mitchell Avenues.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they found four vehicles in the roadway: an Infiniti sedan, an Acura sedan, a Toyota minivan and a Lexus SUV. Each vehicle was occupied by a driver.

The driver of the Infiniti, a 20-year-old man from Itasca, suffered fatal injuries due to the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Toyota suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment. The drivers of the Acura and Lexus were not injured.

While investigating the crash, police determined that the driver of the Infiniti was first traveling in Oakbrook Terrace, northbound on Route 83 at Roosevelt Road, when he was involved in a preceding crash with another motorist.

The Infiniti driver did not stop and continued north on Route 83 to St. Charles Road with the other involved vehicle following behind for a short time, police said.

The Infiniti then drove east on St. Charles Road at a high rate of speed and attempted to pass the eastbound Acura by driving over the St. Charles Road centerline at Argyle Avenue.

The Infiniti made contact with the Acura and then collided head-on with the westbound Toyota. Vehicle debris struck the Lexus SUV, police said.

Police believe intoxication may have contributed to the cause of the crash, which remains under investigation by the Elmhurst Police Department and the DuPage County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Elmhurst Police at (630) 530-3050.