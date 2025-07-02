Elmhurst boy charged after striking pedestrian with e-bike, police say
ELMHURST - A 14-year-old Elmhurst boy struck a woman exiting a local business while riding a bicycle with an electric motor Monday, police said.
What we know:
The woman was knocked to the ground and sustained minor injuries, according to the Elmhurst Police Department.
The boy was allegedly driving a Talaria XXX electric motorcycle on the 500 block of South York Street. Police said they learned the boy’s bike had a 2400-watt electric motor and was therefore classified as a motorcycle according to the Illinois Vehicle Code.
Talaria XXX electric motorcycle. (Elmhurst Police Department)
Legal e-bicycles have a maximum motor power of 750 watts and are not permitted on sidewalks in Illinois. Police said the boy’s bike was more than triple the legal e-bicycle motor size and was not a street-legal vehicle.
The 14-year-old was charged with operating a motor vehicle on sidewalk, no valid driver’s license, no registration, and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. The boy’s father was charged with permitting an unlicensed driver to operate a motor vehicle.
Both have pending DuPage County court dates.
Illinois law requires that e-bicycles must have pedals, have 750-watt or smaller motors, and cannot be ridden on public sidewalks. Class 3 e-bicycles can only be ridden by those age 16 or older.
The Source: The information in this story was provided by the Elmhurst Police Department.