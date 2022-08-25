Elmwood Park man charged with murder in Humboldt Park shooting

article

An Elmwood Park man is being charged with first degree murder following a deadly shooting in Humboldt Park earlier this month.

Steven Alfaro, 27, allegedly shot and killed 32-year-old Anil Paul during an argument around 3:30 a.m. on Aug. 14 in the 1100 block of North Ridgeway Avenue.

Police said the victim was shot multiple times and the gunman fled the scene.

Alfaro was arrested in North Lawndale Wednesday.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO'S YOUTUBE CHANNEL FOR MORE CONTENT

No additional information is available at this time.