Englewood car crash leaves 5 injured, 1 in custody: police

A car crash in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood left five people injured early Sunday morning.

Police responded to a two-vehicle crash where a cargo truck collided with a black SUV in the 200 block of West 71st Street just after midnight.

Two males from the black SUV were transported to Stroger Hospital in fair condition. Two others were transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical and fair condition.

A 15-year-old boy was taken to Comer Chidren's Hospital in serious condition.

Illinois State Police arrested an occupant of the cargo truck.

No other injuries or arrests were reported.