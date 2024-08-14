Englewood crash leaves one dead, police searching for silver pickup

Chicago police are searching for a silver pickup truck involved in a deadly hit-and-run in the Englewood neighborhood last Saturday night.

The crash happened around 6:38 p.m. at the intersection of 74th Street and Loomis Boulevard.

A silver Nissan Frontier, heading west on 74th Street, ran a red light and slammed into a black Cadillac that was traveling north on Loomis Boulevard. The impact was so severe that the driver of the Cadillac was killed.

The Nissan Frontier, which police believe is a model from 2001 to 2004, sustained significant damage to its front right side and is missing a front license plate.

Photo of actual vehicle wanted in Englewood hit-and-run | CPD

After the crash, the truck was last seen speeding south on Loomis Boulevard, near the 7400 block.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the truck, the driver, or the incident to come forward. Tips can be directed to the Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521.