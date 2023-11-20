Englewood shooting: Woman wounded, 92-year-old man arrested on Chicago's South Side

A woman was shot by a 92-year-old man Monday morning on Chicago's South Side, according to police.

Around 10 a.m., police say the 43-year-old female victim was inside of a residence in the 5800 block of S. Aberdeen when she sustained a gunshot wound to the right arm by the male offender.

She was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition, and the 92-year-old was taken into custody.

Police say multiple firearms were recovered at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.