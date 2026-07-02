Englewood youth program relocates after two shootings outside center

The Brief A free Englewood youth program serving more than 40 children relocated after two shootings occurred outside its longtime center, including a fatal May 9 shooting just outside the entrance that left children feeling unsafe. The nonprofit, which has provided recreation, mentorship, meals and a safe space for local youth for 13 years, is now operating about a mile away at Ogden Park without its own indoor facility. Founder Latanya Johnson said the program's long-term future is uncertain without a new space, raising concerns about where the 43 children who rely on the year-round program will go after summer ends.



A free youth program serving more than 40 children in Englewood has been forced to relocate after two shootings happened outside its center at 344 W. 75th Street.

The backstory:

Latanya Johnson, founder of Latanya and the Youth of Englewood, said her year-round nonprofit program has served children ages 5 and up for 13 years, offering recreation, mentorship, meals, field trips and a safe place for working families.

Johnson said the first shooting happened in March outside the center. Then, on May 9, Chicago police said one man was killed and two others were seriously injured after several people got out of a car and opened fire on West 75th Street.

Johnson said that shooting happened just feet from the center’s front door.

"When I got there, crime scene, just a straight crime scene," Johnson said. "The kids just didn’t want to go there."

The program has since moved about a mile away to Ogden Park. Johnson said the move has helped the children feel safer, but the program no longer has its own indoor space. For now, the children are spending much of their summer outside in the heat.

Thirteen-year-old Jamilah Anderson said she has been part of the program for two years and is sad to leave the old space behind.

"It’s kind of sad, but it seems like we probably do need to move," Anderson said.

Ten-year-old Morgan Davis said she has been in the program for years and became scared after hearing someone had been shot outside.

"It made me feel kind of scared," Davis said.

Thankfully, both girls said they did not witness the shootings firsthand.

What's next:

Johnson said about 43 children rely on the program, many while their parents are at work. She said the program is free and year-round, but it is unclear where the children will go once summer ends.

"Hopefully we can get some help to get us a new space," Johnson said. "If not, then these kids are left out."