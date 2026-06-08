ETHS closes Monday, Tuesday after ransomware attack disrupts systems

The Brief A ransomware attack disrupted Evanston Township High School's technology systems and internet services. ETHS will be closed Monday and Tuesday. Summer school classes, sports camps and other on-campus activities are canceled during the closure.



Evanston Township High School is closed following a ransomware attack on Sunday.

What we know:

School officials said the cybersecurity incident has affected access to district systems, internet services and computer infrastructure.

Because of the disruption, ETHS will be closed on Monday and Tuesday.

The closure also cancels all summer school classes, sports camps and other on-campus activities scheduled during that time.

School officials said they are working with the FBI as they investigate the incident and restore operations.

What they're saying:

"Upon discovering the incident, we immediately activated our incident response procedures and engaged external cyber breach attorneys and cybersecurity forensic experts to assist with the investigation and recovery process. We are working with these specialists to determine precisely what information may have been accessed or acquired and to restore normal systems operations as quickly as possible," ETHS said in a statement on its website.

"In the meantime, please be aware that phone systems are unavailable, and staff may have limited access to email. Families may not be able to access certain online tools, accounts, or school resources during this time, including Home Access Center."

What we don't know:

It remains unclear who is responsible for the ransomware attack.

What's next:

ETHS officials said they will provide additional updates regarding the schedule for the remainder of the week as the investigation continues.

Updates can be found HERE.