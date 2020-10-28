Expand / Collapse search

Evanston duplex fire displaces residents

By Sun-Times Media Wire
Evanston
Multiple people were displaced after a fire Oct. 27, 2020, at a duplex in the 2500 block of Lawndale Avenue in Evanston. | Evanston Fire Department

EVANSTON, Ill. - Multiple residents were displaced in a house fire Tuesday in north suburban Evanston.

Crews were called for reports of the blaze about 10:15 a.m. at a multi-family duplex in the 2500 block of Lawndale Avenue, according to a statement from the Evanston Fire Department.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke in the front of the building, with flames extending into the attic and basement, the fire department said. The fire was contained within about 30 minutes.

Multiple residents were displaced, but no injuries were reported, fire officials said. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.