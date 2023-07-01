Evanston man charged in deadly residential burglary on North Side

article

A suburban man was charged with the stabbing a 69-year-old man to death in West Rogers Park this spring.

Brandon Sanders, 33, of Evanston, was arrested on Thursday in connection to a stabbing and burglary in the 2300 block of West Devon Avenue on May 12.

Sanders was accused of stabbing the victim around 4:40 p.m. on the day of the incident.

He was charged with murder as well as burglary, and armed robbery.

Sanders was scheduled to appear in bond court on Saturday.

No additional information is available at this time.