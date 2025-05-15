Evanston Mayor Daniel Biss announces run for Congress

The Brief Evanston Mayor Daniel Biss has announced his candidacy for Illinois’ 9th Congressional District, seeking to replace retiring Rep. Jan Schakowsky. Biss, a former state legislator, says he’s running to fight rising costs, protect civil rights, and stand up to Donald Trump and MAGA-aligned politicians. He highlights a record of progressive achievements on abortion access, LGBTQ+ rights, and environmental reform.



Evanston Mayor Daniel Biss on Thursday announced his candidacy for Illinois' 9th Congressional District, entering the race to replace longtime Rep. Jan Schakowsky, who is not seeking reelection.

The backstory:

Biss, a former state legislator and mathematics professor, said he is running to fight for progressive values, cut costs for working families, and stand up to what he described as threats from former President Donald Trump and his allies.

"I’ve never backed down from a fight, and I’ve won some big ones—on LGBTQ+ rights, campaign finance reform, protecting abortion access, defending the environment, and more," Biss said in a campaign announcement.

Biss touted his record as mayor, saying he championed climate and campaign finance reforms and has been outspoken on reproductive rights and immigration issues. He previously served in both the Illinois House and Senate, where he passed legislation expanding access to abortion, protecting LGBTQ+ youth, and strengthening consumer data privacy laws.

Biss lives in Evanston with his wife, Karin, a professor and former Peace Corps volunteer, and their two children.