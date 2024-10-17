Evergreen Park man charged in deadly South Side shooting: CPD
CHICAGO - A 26-year-old Evergreen Park man is in custody for his alleged role in a fatal 2023 shooting on Chicago's South Side.
Raheen Thompson was arrested Oct. 15 in the 7400 block of North Rogers Avenue on a felony charge of first-degree murder, according to Chicago police.
Thompson was identified as the suspect in the Sept. 14, 2023 shooting that killed a 65-year-old man in the 6900 block of South Justine Street. The victim's identity hasn't been released.
He is expected to appear in court Oct. 18 for a detention hearing.