Evergreen Park man charged in deadly South Side shooting: CPD

A 26-year-old Evergreen Park man is in custody for his alleged role in a fatal 2023 shooting on Chicago's South Side.

Raheen Thompson was arrested Oct. 15 in the 7400 block of North Rogers Avenue on a felony charge of first-degree murder, according to Chicago police.

Thompson was identified as the suspect in the Sept. 14, 2023 shooting that killed a 65-year-old man in the 6900 block of South Justine Street. The victim's identity hasn't been released.

He is expected to appear in court Oct. 18 for a detention hearing.