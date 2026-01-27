Family disputes officials’ account after Bolingbrook immigration arrest

The Brief Authorities say a man rammed a parked federal law enforcement vehicle during an immigration operation in Bolingbrook. Family members say agents never identified themselves, causing the man to panic. Residents are renewing calls for an ordinance limiting ICE access to village property.



Authorities say a man rammed a parked federal law enforcement vehicle during an immigration operation in Bolingbrook early Tuesday, an account his family disputes.

What we know:

Family members identified the man as 40-year-old Geovanni Sotelo. Officials say the incident happened just before 8 a.m. on Hywood Lane.

According to authorities, federal agents approached a pickup truck where Sotelo was seated and asked him to identify himself and exit the vehicle. Officials say he refused and drove head-on into a federal vehicle.

After the alleged collision, authorities say Sotelo drove to the Bolingbrook Police Department lobby to report the encounter. Federal agents were already there and took him into custody.

Sotelo’s family says he did not know the individuals were federal agents and panicked after they approached him with weapons. His cousin says Sotelo called him as the situation unfolded and remained on the phone until he reached the police station.

Bolingbrook Mayor Mary Alexander-Basta said village police had no involvement in the immigration operation and only filed a report for damage to property.

Later Tuesday, residents gathered outside Village Hall for a vigil, calling on the mayor to take further action.

Some residents criticized the village’s refusal to adopt an "ICE Out" ordinance, which would limit Immigration and Customs Enforcement access to village property.

Family members say Sotelo is currently being held at the Broadview detention center.

What's next:

Residents say they plan to continue pushing village leaders to reconsider an ordinance restricting ICE access to local property, while Sotelo’s family awaits further updates on his case and detention status.