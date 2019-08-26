Family of missing pregnant postal worker seeks answers almost a year after disappearance

It’s been almost 10 months since pregnant postal worker, Kierra Coles went missing. However, her parents are not giving up their search.

On Monday, they held a press conference at the Daley Center asking for the public's help.

Coles was last seen outside her apartment at 81st and Vernon last October. At the time, she was pregnant with her first child and would have delivered her baby in April.

Surveillance video shows Coles walking across the street and wearing her postal service uniform. She had called in sick for the day.

Police suspect foul play but no one has been arrested, and she has never been found.

“As these days go on and there have been several of them not knowing, not knowing if she’s okay safe, if the baby is safe, we just want her to come home,” said Joseph Coles, her father.

Her car with her purse and cell phone were found in front of her Chatham apartment.

There is now a $49,000 reward for information about the case.