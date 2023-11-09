Bears prepare to take on Panthers as fans flock to Chicago bars

Fans are finding their way to their favorite viewing spots in the city as the Bears prepare to take on the Carolina Panthers Thursday night.

At the Weather Mark Tavern in the South Loop, fans showed optimism for the game.

"Tonight's gonna be a night where they run the ball a lot. We're a good running team, they're not a good running team," said Bears fan Scott. "As long as Tyson throws it to his teammates and not the Carolina Panthers, I think we'll be in good shape."

Bears are coming off a tough loss, falling to the Saints 24-17 Sunday. Fans now hope the team can improve their record to 3-7 by beating the Panthers, who are sitting at a 1-7 record.

The Bears game kicks off at 7:15 p.m. right here on FOX 32 Chicago.