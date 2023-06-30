Far South Side shooting leaves man wounded

A man was shot outside a home on Chicago's Far South Side in Hegewisch Thursday night.

Police say the victim, a 21-year-old man, was standing outside the back of a residence in the 13300 block of South Brandon around 11:10 p.m. when gunshots rang out.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the left leg and was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

No one is in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating the incident.