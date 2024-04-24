Orland Park man faces charges in connection to deadly Oak Forest shooting

A suburban man was charged in connection to a deadly shooting in Oak Forest over the weekend.

Oak Forest police arrested 37-year-old Omar Zegar, of Orland Park, on Sunday night following a shooting that left a man dead and three others injured.

Police responded to the 5500 block of Babbette Court at 5:10 p.m. and found 39-year-old Mohannad Othman, of Oak Forest, shot in the head. Two other victims were found with gunshot wounds at the scene, including a 12-year-old girl who was shot while standing in a neighboring driveway.

Othman was transported to an area hospital where he died a few hours later. The 12-year-old victim was listed in stable condition. A 19-year-old man was also found on scene with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was treated and released.

Police say Zegar was taken into custody in the 5900 block of 159th Street where he was found with a 19-year-old woman also suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Zegar was charged with one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon with a revoked FOID on Tuesday. He was scheduled to appear for a detention hearing on Wednesday.

The investigation remains ongoing. The Cook County State's Attorney's Office could consider further charges.