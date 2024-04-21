Oak Forest shooting leaves man dead, 3 others injured

A shooting in Oak Forest Sunday evening left a man dead and three others injured.

Oak Forest police responded to the 5500 block of Babette Court at 5:10 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived at the location, they found three people with gunshot wounds. Two of the victims' wounds were life-threatening. The third victim was taken to the hospital but has been released.

One of the victims died a few hours later at an area hospital. He was identified as 39-year-old Mohannad Othman, of Oak Forest.

As police were responding to the shooting call, they received a report of a vehicle that may have been involved, located in the 5900 block of 159th Street.

Officers were able to stop the vehicle and one person inside was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The other person inside the vehicle was detained.

Details on what led to the shooting haven't been released, but officials say it was domestic. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and we'll bring more updates as they become available.