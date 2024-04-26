Illinois woman wins $1M jackpot on Lucky Day Lotto ticket given to her

article

An Illinois woman became a millionaire this week after she was given a winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket.

The ticket was purchased by a regular customer for the Monday midday drawing at FasMart, 6010 E. Riverside Blvd., in Loves Park, Illinois.

The winner, who opted to remain anonymous, said she was given the ticket by the customer and was in complete shock when she discovered it was a jackpot winner. The winning numbers were 3-4-6-25-27.

"Everything happens for a reason," she said.

The winner said she plans to buy a car, give some of the winnings to her grandfather, find a new place to live and save the rest.

According to the Illinois Lottery, over four million winning Lucky Day Lotto tickets have been sold this year, totaling prizes over over $22 million.