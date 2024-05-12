Chicago braces for weather shift after pleasant Mother's Day: Risk of showers, storms

After a gorgeous Mother's Day, Chicago has a few weather changes on the way to start the work week.

On Sunday night, look for some cloud cover to move in as temperatures stay in the low 60s.

Cloudy skies are expected to continue on Monday, bringing a risk of showers and a few thunderstorms.

High temperatures will top out in the mid and upper 70s.

Some rain could linger into early Tuesday, with highs only near 59 degrees.

Sunshine returns on Wednesday and high temperatures will be in the 60s.