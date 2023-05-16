FBI releases photos of suspect in Ravenswood Chase Bank robbery

The FBI has released photos of a man wanted in a bank robbery Saturday in the Ravenswood neighborhood on the North Side.

The man entered the Chase Bank branch at 1809 W. Lawrence Ave. around 11 a.m. and demanded cash, the FBI said.

The suspect was described as a white or Hispanic man in his 30s, standing about 5-foot-7 with a medium build, the FBI said. He was wearing a dark-colored hoodie with a BMW logo on the chest.

(FBI)

It was not immediately known whether he escaped with any money.

The public can report tips — even anonymously — at 312-421-6700 and tips.fbi.gov.