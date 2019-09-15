FDA finds cancer-causing carcinogens in popular heartburn drug Zantac

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Friday that it found a potentially cancer-causing carcinogen in some versions of the popular over-the-counter heartburn medication, Zantac.

Zantac is sold by drug-maker Sanofi, as well as generically, under the name ranitidine.

In a press statement, the FDA said that the chemical, N-nitrosodimethylamine, or NDMA, is “classified as a probable human carcinogen … based on results from laboratory tests,” but cautioned those who may be affected not to panic since it was only found at low levels.

“The FDA is not calling for individuals to stop taking ranitidine at this time,” the statement read. “However, patients taking prescription ranitidine who wish to discontinue should talk to their health care professional about other treatment options. People taking [over-the-counter] ranitidine could consider using other medicines approved for their condition.”

While NDMA could cause harm in high amounts, the levels found in some medications are not much more than what’s commonly found in foods and dairy, according to the FDA.

Still, several blood-pressure drugs have been recalled after strains of NDMA were found.

Get more updates on this story from FOXNEWS.com.