Festive fun in Chicago: Acrobatics, cheer, and Christkindlmarket's final days

Get ready for the last weekend before the holiday—lots of fun stuff happening in the city and suburbs!

Start your weekend with the holiday classic 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas' in Chicago! Sing along to 'You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch' as the Grinch learns the real Christmas spirit. It's at the Cadillac Theatre till the 31st—tickets at broadwaychicago.com.

The Chicago Symphony Orchestra is bringing holiday tunes to the Symphony Center this weekend! Listen to all-time faves like "I'll Be Home for Christmas," "Winter Wonderland," and "Sleigh Ride." But hurry, it's only until Saturday.

Join the fun at the Music Box Theatre's Christmas sing-along! From Friday to Christmas Eve, watch 'White Christmas' and 'It's a Wonderful Life' one after the other. Santa's there, and you can sing Christmas carols!

And there's even more to catch!

Cirque du Soleil's 'Twas the Night Before' show with dancers, acrobats, and clowns is at the Chicago Theatre until the 28th. And don't forget, the Christkindlmarket closes on Sunday, so if you haven't been, now's your chance!