Fight escalates into shooting in West Pullman, leaving man critically wounded

A person was arrested after allegedly shooting a man he was fighting with Wednesday morning in the West Pullman neighborhood.

A 29-year-old man was fighting with another male around 1:33 a.m. when the other person pulled out a handgun and shot him twice in the 11800 block of South Yale Avenue, police said.

The victim was shot in both legs and was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition.

Officers in the area took the suspect into custody and recovered a handgun from his person.

Area Two detectives are investigating.