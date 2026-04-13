Fire on Chicago's South Side leaves 10-year-old girl dead, man critically injured
CHICAGO - A 10-year-old girl was killed and a man was critically injured in a fire Monday morning in the Washington Heights neighborhood.
What we know:
The fire started around 3:30 a.m. at a residence near 104th and Green streets, according to Chicago police.
Firefighters found a 10-year-old girl in the building. She was taken to Roseland Community Hospital where she later died.
An 18-year-old man was also found and taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.
Police said a man and a woman were able to exit the home uninjured.
What we don't know:
The cause of the fire is under investigation. As of Monday morning, the girl had not been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.