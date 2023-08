Flames erupted inside a building in Chicago Lawn Monday afternoon.

SkyFOX was over the scene at 69th and Rockwell at about 5:30 p.m.

Smoke and flames could be seen from above, and it appears firefighters have not contained it just yet.

No word on any injuries at this time.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.