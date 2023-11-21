Fire erupts at Calumet Fisheries on 95th Street

A restaurant caught fire Tuesday afternoon in Chicago's East Side neighborhood.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, Calumet Fisheries, located in the 3200 block of East 95th Street, erupted in flames around 1 p.m.

There are no known injuries at this time.

The restaurant just recently reopened after being shut down by the city's health department for several weeks.

The city health department shuttered Calumet Fisheries on Oct. 31 after finding evidence of rodents — including more than 150 droppings of mice and rats in storage areas and in the basement — along with a dozen other minor violations, according to public health records. It then failed a re-inspection a week later when inspectors said evidence of pests was still present.

